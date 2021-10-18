Man arrested in Worcester for possession of diamonds worth R1.2m due in court

Once charged, the suspect will appear in the dock on a charge relating to the possession of illicit diamonds.

CAPE TOWN - A man is expected to appear in the Worcester Magistrates Court soon after he was found in possession of R1.2 million worth of diamonds.

Anti-gang unit members made the arrest in the Boland town on Friday.

The police's Joseph Swartbooi said that the officials were in the area to eradicate gang violence when they received a tip-off.

"Officers received information pertaining to an unknown male who was on his way to finalise a deal in exchange with diamonds with a local taxi driver. When the police spotted the man who fitted the description, they followed him and searched him upon which they found diamonds with an estimated street value of R1.2 million."

