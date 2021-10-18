Man arrested in Worcester for possession of diamonds worth R1.2m due in court
Once charged, the suspect will appear in the dock on a charge relating to the possession of illicit diamonds.
CAPE TOWN - A man is expected to appear in the Worcester Magistrates Court soon after he was found in possession of R1.2 million worth of diamonds.
Anti-gang unit members made the arrest in the Boland town on Friday.
The police's Joseph Swartbooi said that the officials were in the area to eradicate gang violence when they received a tip-off.
"Officers received information pertaining to an unknown male who was on his way to finalise a deal in exchange with diamonds with a local taxi driver. When the police spotted the man who fitted the description, they followed him and searched him upon which they found diamonds with an estimated street value of R1.2 million."
Once charged, the suspect will appear in the dock on a charge relating to the possession of illicit diamonds.
#sapsWC Today members of the Anti-Gang Unit arrested a 39yr-old man in possession of diamonds with an estimated street value R1, 2 million. He is expected to appear in the Worcester Magistrate court on a charge of possession of illicit diamonds. TMhttps://t.co/BhUwvGPo1P pic.twitter.com/b3P9dkQRkdSA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) October 15, 2021
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.