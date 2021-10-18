KZN EFF shocked by killing of ward councillor candidate in Msunduzi region

The party said that Thulane Shangase was shot dead at a voting station in Herwood on Sunday where he was supposed to meet with other members.

CAPE TOWN - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in KwaZulu-Natal has expressed shock following the killing of a ward councillor candidate in the Msunduzi region.

No arrests have yet been made.

Details surrounding the shooting remain sketchy at this stage.

EFF regional secretary David Msomi: "Our councillor candidate Thulane Shangase was a very good person and was working hard for the organisation. He did everything that was asked of him without any complaints. he was a good Fighter."

Shangase's murder is not the first incidence of politically related violence in recent weeks. Last month, African National Congress (ANC) councilor candidate Tshepo Motaung was shot and killed in Mabopane while three women were gunned down at an ANC community meeting in Inanda, also last month.

