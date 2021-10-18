Jaguars win 5th Telkom Netball League title

The Jaguars walked away with a total prize money of R350,000.

CAPE TOWN - The Gauteng Jaguars claimed their 5th Telkom Netball League title over the weekend, defeating the Southern Stings 53-41 in the Division One final. The Jaguars walked away with a total prize money of R350,000.

The Jaguars were participating in their 8th consecutive final in the tournament, and this was the Stings fourth final. The two sides have met each other eighteen times, which means this is one of the tournament’s biggest rivalries.

The Gauteng side beat the Stings in the first leg in Pretoria and the Stings returned the favour in the second leg prior to the final.

Jaguars coach, Jenny van Dyk, was thrilled with the result: “When we started this tournament, we said why not us and why not a 5th one? We should not be capped at four but I’m glad that the girls took on this journey with me.



“They played so well, we ended off on a high and they really had such a good start to the game, which gave us a good run for the final. I’m very proud of them and the process that we went through. We worked really hard for the past few days, and it is such a good feeling when hard work pays off. We're definitely going to go for another five because we will never stop chasing.”

Meanwhile, the KwaZulu-Natal Kingdom Stars finished the tournament in third place. They stunned the Free State Crinums in the 3rd/4th playoff match on Saturday for a 45-40 win. The Stars were the underdogs this season after losing all their round robin games in 2020 but managed to retain their spot in the first division after winning last year’s promotion/relegation match.

Speaking of that match, this year the Eastern Cape Aloes missed out on an opportunity to move up to Division One after losing 40-49 to the North West Flames. The Flames broke their eleven-game winless streak to retain their spot in the top division.

2021 TNL Tournament Awards:

Best Shooter: Owethu Ngubane (Kingdom Stars)

Best Center: Danielle Van Zyl (Jaguars)

Best Defense: Nicola Smith (Stings)

Overall Best Player: Marlize de Bruin (Jaguars)The Jaguars walked away with a total prize money of R350 000.

