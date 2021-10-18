Home Affairs Dept temporarily extends operating hours to deal with congestion

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said that he had been inundated with complaints from angry customers about bad practices at some offices where queues were cut and people sent home.

JOHANNESBURG - The Home Affairs Department has temporarily extended its operating times by two-and-a-half hours from Monday in order to meet the growing demands for services.

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said that he had been inundated with complaints from angry customers about bad practices at some offices where queues were cut and people sent home.

Motsoaledi said that the temporary extension was only meant to resolve congestion at identified offices, which had increased over the last two weeks.

He said that this intervention would be supported by the 100% return of staff at all offices.

“This means that from today, offices will start operating at 8am in the morning, up until 5.30pm in the afternoon. Out of the 412 home affairs offices, 197 are modernised offices, which means they can process ID cards, and passports,” said spokesperson Siya Qoza.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.