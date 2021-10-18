'He was a good fighter': Probe into EFF councillor candidate's murder under way

CAPE TOWN - The motive for the murder of an Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) ward councillor candidate in KwaZulu-Natal remains under investigation.

However, the party has suggested it could be politically motivated.

Thulane Shangase was shot and killed in the Herwood area in Msunduzi region on Sunday.

The police's Brigadier Vish Naidoo said the SAPS had mobilised a 72-hour activation plan to track and arrest those responsible for Shangase's murder.

“He was apparently returning from an EFF campaign meeting in the Dambula area of Herwood when he was killed. The motive for the killing has not yet been established."

EFF regional secretary David Msomi said members were in a state of shock.

“Our councillor candidate Thulani Shangase was a very good person, worked hard for the organisation and would do anything without complaining. He was a good fighter.”

Police have appealed to anyone with information to come forward.

