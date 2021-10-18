Gauteng Transport MEC Mamabolo says recent taxi violence 'deeply worrying'

Over the weekend, at least four taxis were set alight and other vehicles were damaged due to the fights over routes.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Roads and Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo said that while the recent taxi violence between rival associations in Johannesburg had not yet been resolved, there's some willingness for an agreement from both parties.

The local government has obtained an interdict against the Nancefield Dube West Taxi Association and the Witwatersrand African Taxi Association to prevent drivers from barricading the roads.

Mamabolo said that the situation remained "deeply worrying" and said that he was hoping to meet with the associations later this week.

“We are meeting again on Thursday because yesterday we were seeking to procure peace and stability for today, tomorrow, and the week. But who exactly has been allocated the route in the past, because the taxi associations said the disputes went back to the early 1970s or 1971, to be precise,” said Mamabolo.

