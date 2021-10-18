Gauteng govt granted court order in bid to halt Joburg taxi violence

At the weekend, taxi violence flared up again over routes between the Nancefield Dube West Association and the Witwatersrand African Taxi Association.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng government has obtained an order interdicting violence between two taxi associations operating in Johannesburg in a desperate attempt to quell the tensions in Soweto and the CBD.

At the weekend, taxi violence flared up again over routes between the Nancefield Dube West Association and the Witwatersrand African Taxi Association.

The provincial Roads and Transport Department turned to the courts after four taxis were set alight on Saturday.

MEC Jacob Mamabolo met with both associations on Sunday, but no agreement was reached.

National Taxi Association (NTA) spokesperson Theo Malele said that they were all determined to bring the violence to an end.

"The law enforcement must actually take its course and ensure that they are brought to book. This time around it has been precipitated by employees as opposed to the employer. The office of the MEC has locked horns with the taxi industry from yesterday in time to ascertain as to what has to happen.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.