FS Premier Ntombela jeered while campaigning with ANC's Ramaphosa

JOHANNESBURG - Free State Premier Sisi Ntombela and Maluti-a-Phofung mayor Masechaba Lakaje have been booed while trying to address African National Congress (ANC) rallies in Phuthaditjhaba.

During campaigning on Sunday, they were flanked by ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa, who got a warmer reception.

One woman said that it wasn't factional, but they did not like the way the mayor spoke to them in the past, and how she blamed them for water shortages in the municipality when the council was failing to maintain infrastructure.

Another ANC supporter, a teacher, said that she was tired of promises and she was glad that Ramaphosa came to see for himself.

"It's very good that we hear him as that he can hear our grievances from where he saw them, not just hearing them sitting in Gauteng. He must know our votes are not right, he must feel them. I wanted him to feel it. When we're saying we don't have water, he must feel that we don't have water. It's not just that we say we don't have water," she said.

Maluti-a-Phofung has been one of the worst-run municipalities in the country and water and electricity cuts persist despite efforts to turn it around.

