eSwatini civil groups condemn King Mswati III’s decision to shut schools

This follows a decision by the monarch to shutdown schools indefinitely amid pro-democracy protests, which have once again flared up in Eswatini.

JOHANNESBURG - The Swaziland Solidarity Network has accused King Mswati III of sacrificing the education of ordinary children in the small landlocked kingdom.

This follows a decision by the monarch to shutdown schools indefinitely amid pro-democracy protests, which have once again flared up in eSwatini.

This comes after pupils boycotted lessons, calling for free education as well as an end to the king’s regime.

All major towns in the small mountain kingdom have shut down and all transport services have been suspended.

READ MORE:

- Eswatini govt defends king after security forces clash with protestors

- King Mswati III: Protesters using Eswatini children for 'devilish motives'

- Swaziland Solidarity Network calls for the arrest of King Mswati III

eSwatini has been rocked once again by a wave of pro-democracy unrest with pupils joining civil society, unions and opposition parties in calling for a new government.

Lucky Lukhele from the Swaziland Solidarity Network said King Mswati III’s decision to suspend all schooling would affect the education of poor and ordinary people.

“The child education has been sacrificed by the king because all his children are studying overseas.”

Meanwhile, the Swaziland Youth Congress’s Sakhile Awuviva said they would not back down until their demands were met.

“We are going to sustain the momentum and make sure that things are not going back to normal until [King] Mswati understands us. People of eSwatini are tired.”

The situation continues to be volatile in eSwatini with reports that some junior police officers have now joined the protests.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.