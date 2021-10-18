Corrupt leaders not the fault of the party, says Mangaung ANC supporter

An ANC Youth League convenor, who only identified herself as Eunice, said that she was confident about an ANC win in the Mangaung metro.

BLOEMFONTEIN - African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa kept a number of ANC supporters waiting in Mangaung when his door-to-door elections campaign programme ran late on Monday morning.

Ramaphosa was in the metro to campaign for the governing party. There were no signs of the discontent that have been simmering amongst supporters of suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule in some parts of the Free State. But some people did complain that the president was late for his own programme, which was scheduled for 9.30am on Monday morning.

An ANC Youth League convenor, who only identified herself as Eunice, said that she was confident about an ANC win in the Mangaung metro. She said that although some leaders were corrupt, this wasn't the fault of the party.

"Some of the councillors, they do something wrong, some of the premiers they do something wrong. In our community, we have the asbestos houses. The money was there to rebuild the asbestos, but they didn't do that. When they didn't do that, the members of the community know it's not the ANC who used the money but it's the leaders," she said.

She singled out Magashule and former mayor Olly Mlamleni as two of the culprits.

Magashule and his co-accused are expected to appear in court again on Tuesday in relation to the case.

