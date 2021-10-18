Chieta invests R1mil in 40 cooperatives to manufacture beauty products

The investment is part of a partnership between Chieta and soap and beauty product manufacturer, African Alabaster Square, to empower the cooperatives who are from Ulundi in KwaZulu-Natal.

Author: Tebogo Mokwena

The Chemical Industries Education & Training Authority (Chieta) has shown its support for rural cooperatives by investing almost R1-million in 40 cooperatives to manufacture beauty products containing aloe. The investment is part of a partnership between Chieta and soap and beauty product manufacturer, African Alabaster Square, to empower the cooperatives who are from Ulundi in KwaZulu-Natal.

Chieta has also provided 20 of the cooperatives with training and is set to train the rest next month. According to Chieta CEO Yershen Pillay the initiative started earlier this year when the authority partnered with the KZN-based company. He said the partnership would help cooperatives in the Zululand district seize the opportunities from the extracts of raw aloe plants, which were in abundance in Ulundi.

“The training provided had basic educational entry requirements, so it gave opportunities to those who did not enter formal schooling,” Pillay explained. “The skills acquired here have enabled candidates to start small businesses using these products or to grow their existing cooperatives.” He said the main objective of the initiative was to help revive the rural economy by promoting and growing small businesses.

