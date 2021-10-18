Case against 53 war vets arrested for Modise, Gungubele hostage drama postponed

The military veterans appeared in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Monday sitting at the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Facility for bail application.

JOHANNESBURG - The case against more than 50 people arrested in the hostage drama of two ministers and a deputy minister has been postponed to Tuesday.

The State requested more time to verify the addresses and profiles of the accused, who were arrested at the Saint George's Hotel last Thursday.

Defence Minister Thandi Modise, her deputy Thabang Makwatla and Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele were held against their will by the disgruntled ex-combatants last week.

The 53 suspects face charges of kidnapping.

The NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said more charges could be added.

“The State asked for a postponement today because we wanted to finalise the investigation. We wanted to confirm again on the accused and wanted to get a profile on the accused; whether they had previous convictions, which will then impact the case.”

Meanwhile, Defend Our Democracy has raised concerns over President Cyril Ramaphosa's continued silence over last week's hostage drama.

The organisation has warned that if African National Congress government does not address this breach, it would be made to pay at the polls.

The group's Reverend Moss Ntlha said Ramaphosa's silence added to national anxiety: “And it creates a breakdown of trust in our society when there is no clarity at the highest level on what is happening to our democracy and what the response of the state is to the serous threat."

