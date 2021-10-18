Police arrest 3 men in connection with Mitchells Plain mass shooting A woman was killed and seven other people, including three children, were wounded in the attack. SAPS

Montclair murders CAPE TOWN - Police have arrested three people in connection with a shooting incident in Montclair in Mitchells Plain where a woman was killed and seven others injured. On Saturday, occupants of a green Honda Ballade fired shots at people attending a party. A woman was killed and seven other people, including three children, were wounded in the attack. #MitchellsPlainShooting The probe remains underway. LP pic.twitter.com/AbgbMSCUJH EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 17, 2021

The shooting is believed to be gang-related.

On Sunday night, members of the anti-gang unit conducted a tracing operation and the arrests were made.

The police's Andrè Traut: "Anti-gang unit detectives arrested the suspects, aged 22, 35 and 38, who were all from Mitchells Plain. Once charged, the suspects are expected to make the court appearances in Mitchells Plain on charges of murder and attempted murder."

