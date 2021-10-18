ANC in Parly ‘aware’ of dysfunctional municipalities, promises to fix them

The ANC caucus said it was alive to these challenges and had already identified hotspot municipalities where it was intervening using Section 139 of the Constitution to place the struggling municipalities under administration.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in Parliament on Monday it was well aware of dysfunctional municipalities but the party had learnt from its shortcomings.

But the Democratic Alliance (DA) said an additional 43 municipalities now faced collapse, which further highlighted the ANC’s mismanagement.

The ANC’s parliamentary caucus said it admitted that its transformative project in local government had been complicated and characterised by shortcomings.

But the party said the current administration was already intervening decisively on the unemployment and poverty through the flagship District Development Model.

Meanwhile, the DA in Parliament has accused the ANC of collapsing over 100 municipalities.

DA MP Cilliers Brink said: “The most dysfunctional municipalities currently under the ANC’s control are simply no longer going to exist in the next decade. They are not going to be able to pay salaries.”

He said South Africans would have two choices when they vote on 1 November: keeping the ANC in power or voting for a DA government that would get the basics of local governance right.

