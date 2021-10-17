Wheelchair-bound woman killed in Elsies River house fire
It's understood people in the vicinity were unaware the woman was trapped inside her burning home.
CAPE TOWN - A wheelchair-bound woman has died in a house fire in Elsies River in Cape Town.
The police's Joseph Swartbooi said the cause of the house fire in Leonsdale on Saturday had not been determined.
“The circumstances surrounding an incident in Leonsdale where a victim burned to death are under investigation. This office confirms that Elsies River police registered an inquest for further investigation.”
#ElsiesRiverFire Its understood people nearby were unaware the woman was trapped inside her home, until firefighters discovered her remains. The cause of the fire remains unknown. Elsies River Police have opened a case of inquest.
“Upon arrival at the scene in Renosterbos Street in Leonsdale at about 16:30 they found the body of an unknown female. The 25-year-old victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel.”
The investigation continues.
