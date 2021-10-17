Go

Wheelchair-bound woman killed in Elsies River house fire

It's understood people in the vicinity were unaware the woman was trapped inside her burning home.

A wheelchair-bound woman has died in a house fire in Elsies River in Cape Town. Picture: Eyewitness News/Lizell Persens
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - A wheelchair-bound woman has died in a house fire in Elsies River in Cape Town.

The police's Joseph Swartbooi said the cause of the house fire in Leonsdale on Saturday had not been determined.

“The circumstances surrounding an incident in Leonsdale where a victim burned to death are under investigation. This office confirms that Elsies River police registered an inquest for further investigation.”

“Upon arrival at the scene in Renosterbos Street in Leonsdale at about 16:30 they found the body of an unknown female. The 25-year-old victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel.”

The investigation continues.

