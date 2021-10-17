Two suspects charged after being found in possession of rail equipment

One mast pole and about 500kg of rail springs valued at an estimated R25,000 were seized by the City of Cape Town's Metal Theft Unit.

CAPE TOWN - Two suspects are scheduled to appear in the Goodwood Magistrates' Court in Cape Town next week after they were found in possession of rail equipment.

Authorities conducted an operation outside a scrap metal dealer in the Elsies River area on Friday.

The police's Joseph Swartbooi said, “Elsies River police arrested two males aged 28 and 30. The suspects were found in possession of equipment that they could not justify how they got hold of it. Once charged, they are expected to make a court appearance on a charge of possession of presumed stolen property.”

