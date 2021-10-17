Swaziland Solidary Network appeals for SA intervention as tensions escalate

eSwatini has been on high alert amid weeks of rolling mass action calling for an end to the regime under King Mswati III.

JOHANNESBURG - The Swaziland Solidarity Network has appealed to the South African government to intervene, saying the situation in the landlocked nation has reached boiling point.

On Friday, eSwatini shut down the internet for two hours as pro-democracy marchers headed to the capital.

For several weeks, students in Africa’s last absolute monarchy, formerly known as Swaziland, have boycotted classes and organised protests demanding free education. Due to the protests, schools in have been closed indefinitely.

The Swaziland Solidarity Network's Lucky Lukhule says they have called on South Africa to mediate.

At least 28 people have died as police clashed with protesters in some of the worst unrest seen in the country.

Young learners in all the schools in eSwatini are demanding a democratic dispensation. They refuse to inherit the feudal, mornachical, authoritarian system that governed their parents & grandparents. pic.twitter.com/yc9qgGP9mi #VoteActionSA (@MrMakhubo_) October 13, 2021

