Swapping drug deals for odd jobs, Bonteheuwel youth have high hopes for future

Since the inception of Oddjobbi, they've raised about R3,000 by cleaning bins, sweeping pavements, painting, washing cars and more.

This group of Bonteheuwel youths has launched a maintenance business - they’re literally cleaning their community and spreading hope. Picture: Lizell Persens/Eyewitness News
32 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A group of Bonteheuwel youths have gone from peddling narcotics in a community infamous for drugs and gang violence to literally sweeping the streets clean and spreading a message of hope.

The seven friends - between the ages of 15 and 21 - have also set their sights on growing their business called Oddjobbi.

Oddjobbi, which was launched last month, entails the young men providing so-called odd jobs to community members such as washing cars, painting, cleaning bins, repair work and more.

The team of childhood friends include Keenan Williams (21), Jamie Joshua (15), Shakeel Wittle (18), Faygan Smith (17) Dylan Eley (17), Dillon Jongbloed (18) and Riyaaz Christians (16).

Donations and other opportunities have been pouring in since they launched Oddjobbi three weeks ago.

Local entrepreneur, Shuaib Sayhn is the mentor who took them under his wing 11 months ago said, “I explained to them, washing a bin for R10 … if you do 10 households it’s a R100, let’s say after purchasing your chemicals, you’re left with R80, you can then buy another product and resell it, and I had to explain the economics of these things to them.”

"The money will be invested in the community and also invested into Oddjobbi, into growing it into an enterprise and not just a small little business," Sayhn said.

The notorious neighbourhood is now home to its own team of mostly teenage handymen but it hasn’t always been smooth-sailing for the young entrepreneurs who were known for mischief, as Keenan Williams explained.

“I feel very proud of myself by being able to make a change in my community, because people were looking at us in a bad way, but now they’re looking up to us. They’re proud of us.”

While holding a spade and broom, the youngest member, 15-year-old Jamie Joshua said that the aim was to ensure that other young people did not fall prey to crime.

"We felt very happy that we were going to take a step further in helping the community, by starting the maintenance business, the carwash and also to inspire other youngsters to do the same," Joshua said.

They are hoping to attract a sponsor or investor to purchase a nearby fuel station with the aim of converting it into a basic needs centre.

