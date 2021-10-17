Swapping drug deals for odd jobs, Bonteheuwel youth have high hopes for future

Since the inception of Oddjobbi, they've raised about R3,000 by cleaning bins, sweeping pavements, painting, washing cars and more.

CAPE TOWN - A group of Bonteheuwel youths have gone from peddling narcotics in a community infamous for drugs and gang violence to literally sweeping the streets clean and spreading a message of hope.

The seven friends - between the ages of 15 and 21 - have also set their sights on growing their business called Oddjobbi.

Oddjobbi, which was launched last month, entails the young men providing so-called odd jobs to community members such as washing cars, painting, cleaning bins, repair work and more.

The team of childhood friends include Keenan Williams (21), Jamie Joshua (15), Shakeel Wittle (18), Faygan Smith (17) Dylan Eley (17), Dillon Jongbloed (18) and Riyaaz Christians (16).

Donations and other opportunities have been pouring in since they launched Oddjobbi three weeks ago.

Local entrepreneur, Shuaib Sayhn is the mentor who took them under his wing 11 months ago said, “I explained to them, washing a bin for R10 … if you do 10 households it’s a R100, let’s say after purchasing your chemicals, you’re left with R80, you can then buy another product and resell it, and I had to explain the economics of these things to them.”