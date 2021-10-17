Mthethwa congratulates newly crowned Miss SA, Lalela Mswane

The 24-year-old who hails from KwaZulu Natal was crowned on Saturday night at the 63rd edition of the hotly contested pageant.

JOHANNESBURG - Sports and Arts Minister Nathi Mthethwa has joined South Africans in congratulating Lalela Mswane as the country's new reigning Miss South Africa.

Mthethwa said Mswane has embodied the values of a great leader and a true ambassador of South Africa.

"We all certainly wish Miss Lalela Mswane all the best in her reign as Miss South Africa and we trust that she will represent the country very well. She certainly embodies the leadership qualities that are making an impact in the world and as an ambassador of this country" said The minster spokesperson Masechaba Khumalo.

