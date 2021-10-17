Julius Malema says EFF will end poor performance in Free State municipalities

EFF leader Julius Malema has told residents of Bothaville in the Free State that his party will change their municipality for the better.

Malema has been campaigning for the party's candidates contesting in the upcoming local government elections in the area.

The municipality has been financially distressed with unqualified audits since the inception of democracy.

The council includes Wesselsbron.

Malema said the current South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) government system was not working and could only be changed by replacing the ANC with capable councillors.

He called on residents to vote for the EFF, saying they would centralise the indigents list to make easier for the poor to be excluded from paying for basic services.