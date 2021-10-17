Lalela Mswane crowned Miss South Africa 2021

Lalela Mswane who is a model, dancer and holds a law degree beat nine other finalists to clinch the Miss South Africa title.

JOHANNESBURG - Lalela Mswane was crowned Miss South Africa 2021 in a star-studded event on Saturday night at the GrandWest Casino in Cape Town.

The 24-year-old hails from KwaSokhulu near Richards Bay in KwaZulu-Natal.

Lalela who is a model, dancer and holds a law degree beat nine other finalists to clinch the Miss South Africa title - taking the reins from Shudufhadzo Musida.

Along with the right to wear the pageant's coveted ubuhle crown, she also walks away with prizes and sponsorships worth over R4 million.

The newly crowned Miss South Africa said she would use the platform to raise awareness on issues of unemployment and its eradication.

Miss South Africa and her runners-up will have the chance to win other crowns and titles when they go on to represent South Africa on the global stage at the Miss World, Miss Universe and Miss Supranational pageants.

