Intabazwe residents picket on the sidelines of an ANC rally in Harrismith

An aggrieved resident said police prevented them from entering the stadium because the rally was only meant for ANC members, some of whom were bussed in from surrounding areas.

HARRISMITH - Residents of Intabazwe in Harrismith are picketing on the sidelines of a rally by ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa.

They want their town taken out of the Maluti-a-Phofung Local Municipality in the Free State because they said it is riddled with corruption.

They said they don't have water and government houses promised in 1999 have still not materialised.

Another man, draped in an ANC khanga, said he will vote for the party in national elections but not in the municipal polls.

Residents complained of a lack of jobs, political favouritism and tender corruption.

Despite efforts to clean up the administration, they said they see no difference.

The ANC president is set to campaign in nearby Phuthaditjhaba for the rest of the day.