EFF leader Julius Malema calls for DNA testing to curb crime

Senekal in the Free State is facing a huge backlog of sexual offence cases due to problems at national forensic laboratories.

EFF leader Julius Malema visited Senekal in the Free State ahead of local government elections in November. Picture: Twitter
one hour ago

SENEKAL - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has called for compulsory DNA tests to curb crime.

Malema was speaking from the campaign trail in Senekal in the Free State.

The delays are estimated at 200,000 criminals matters.

Earlier in the year SAPS admitted that 42% of dockets had been outstanding for years, which Malema said was unacceptable.

