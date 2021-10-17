EFF leader Julius Malema calls for DNA testing to curb crime

Senekal in the Free State is facing a huge backlog of sexual offence cases due to problems at national forensic laboratories.

SENEKAL - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has called for compulsory DNA tests to curb crime.

Malema was speaking from the campaign trail in Senekal in the Free State.

Senekal is facing a huge backlog of sexual offence cases due to problems at national forensic laboratories.

The delays are estimated at 200,000 criminals matters.

Earlier in the year SAPS admitted that 42% of dockets had been outstanding for years, which Malema said was unacceptable.