Cricket South Africa announces fans can soon attend T20 Knockout quarterfinals

JOHANNESBURG - Cricket South Africa (CSA) have announced that fans will be able to attend cricket matches as early as Tuesday when the quarterfinals of the T20 Knockout get underway.

CSA said in a statement on Sunday that each venue would be able to welcome and host a maximum of 2,000 fans across various cricket venues in the country.

"Access control will follow the normal protocols, with the ticket and accreditation cards being strictly monitored to provide a detailed log of all access to the stadium. All tickets will be unreserved to allow spectators the ability to social distance and patrons will need to scan their own tickets once they arrive at the turnstiles. The stadia will create an ‘Outer Ring’, prior to the turnstiles where security will validate that every patron gaining access to the precinct is fully vaccinated. The verification process will require patrons to either produce their original vaccination card or present a printed copy of the SA Government issued Vaccinated Certificate. Alternatively, the patron may also present a digital version of the Vaccinated Certificate", the statement read.

“We are delighted that the fans, our most important stakeholders are coming back to the stadiums. Cricket is yet again in a good space and there is a lot of hard work taking place to ensure that the game of cricket is placed on the top spot. We want fans to come and experience the new look stadium experience and we remind fans that tickets will be sold on a first come first serve basis. Due to limited capacity still and to minimise any disappointments we encourage cricket fans and sports followers to quickly get their tickets as soon as sales open. We also take this opportunity to remind and encourage all sports lovers to ensure that they are fully vaccinated in order to improve the health situation in the country and to hopefully reduce the COVID numbers, as this will eventually see a growth in the number of fans in the stands,” said Pholetsi Moseki, CSA’s acting CEO.

Ticket sales will open on Monday morning at R50 a ticket.

