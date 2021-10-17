COVID update: Healthcare workers appeal for South Africans to get vaccinated

Frontline workers who have witnessed over 88,000 COVID-related deaths since the emergence of the deadly coronavirus have shared their stories.

JOHANESBURG - A further 25 people have died due to COVID-19 complications in the past 24 hours in South Africa, bringing the death toll to 88,587.

619 new infections have been recorded in the same period which brings the total number of cases since the start of the outbreak in South Africa to 2,916,179.

Most of the new cases are from the Western Cape at 21%, followed by KwaZulu-Natal at 19% and Gauteng accounting for 15% of new infections.

There have been 34 hospital admissions nationwide in the past 24 hours.