Civil organisations call on SA to reflect on recent events of lawlessness

South Africa has experienced a wave of turbulence after members of cabinet were held against their will by a group of 'military veterans' at a hotel in Pretoria on Thursday, while earlier this week an accident between a car and a taxi sparked clashes that left at least 10 vehicles torched and several shops destroyed in Gqeberha.

JOHANNESBURG - Civil organisations are calling on the government and South Africans to reflect on the recent events of lawlessness and instability that have rocked the country in the past few days.

South Africa has experienced a wave of turbulence after members of cabinet were held against their will by a group of 'military veterans' at a hotel in Pretoria on Thursday, while earlier this week an accident between a car and a taxi sparked clashes that left at least 10 vehicles torched and several shops destroyed in Gqeberha.

This comes as the country is still recovering from the unrest in July which claimed more than 300 lives.

The Defend Our Democracy Campaign said there should be no place for anarchy in South Africa, be it by alleged military veteran hostage takers, warring taxi-drivers, looters and insurrectionists.

While the South African Council of Churches has questioned whether the hostage drama that unfolded was simply about anti-apartheid veteran payouts, or if it was done to cast doubt on the ability of the state to deal with the situation.

"We really would like to call on South African to remember that our constitution opens with words such as we recognise the injustices of our past, that South Africa belongs to all who live in it united in our diversity. We recognise that beyond this there is deep-seated and widespread woundedness in South Africa for every sector of our society almost on daily basis in a state of tension and grievances"said The council's Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.