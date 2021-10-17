ANC tries to win back Magashule supporters in Phuthatitjhaba

The ANC has sent a number of its national leaders to the Free State over the past few weeks to try to lure back supporters of suspended party secretary general Ace Magashule who want to run against the party.

PHUTHATITJHABA - ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has spent the better part of his Sunday in the highly-contested Phuthatitjhaba to try to shore up support ahead of the 1 November elections.

Factional battles have seen a number of ANC councillors registering as independents.

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu is one of those who have been working in the province ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa's two-day campaign.

"There are independent candidates, and they come out of the ANC themselves. We have a responsibility to bring them back. That, we can only do that by ensuring that we deal with the internal dynamics and challenges that are internal, the fights that are internal. Until we sort that we are going to have these challenges."

The party has recently suspended its chief whip in the legislature, Vusi Tshabalala, who has allegedly sponsored a number of ANC candidates to run as independents.

Ramaphosa will be in Mangaung on Monday, a day before Magashule is due back in court for his corruption case linked to an asbestos eradication tender.

