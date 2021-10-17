ANC KZN wants swift action from SAPS after murder of ward candidate

The call comes after the murder ward candidate, Siyabonga Mkhize, and another party member at Cato Crest in Durban.

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC leadership in KwaZulu-Natal is calling on police to act swiftly and arrest of those responsible for the brutal murder of its members ahead of the local government elections.

The two were gunned down in their vehicle just after concluding their door-to-door campaign on Friday while two others survived the attack.

Police minister Bheki Cele is in the area to relay his condolences to the community and to Mkhize's family.

This is the second deadly attack on ANC members ahead of the 1 November polls.

Last month, three women were killed in a drive-by shooting at an ANC meeting to elect a ward candidate in Inanda.

