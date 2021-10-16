WC Health dept urges people to be cautious during snake season

October to April is snakebite season, and as temperatures increase, snakes become more active.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Health Department is advising residents to be cautious while doing outdoor activities as its now snake season.

The Poison Information Helpline of the Western Cape (PIHWC) is urging people to watch their steps and pay close attention while enjoying outdoor activities during this time of the year.

The PIHWC receives many calls concerning snakebites every year. Over the past five years they received 1 411 calls regarding snakebites.

"In the case of a snake bite get the patient to a medical facility as soon as possible, note in most cases you have a couple of hours before serious life-threatening symptoms manifest themselves" said the Director of the Tygerberg Poison Information Centre Carine Marks.

