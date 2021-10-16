Taxi associations slammed after violence erupts in Johannesburg city centre

Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo has hit out at the taxi industry after violence erupted in the Johannesburg city centre.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo has hit out at the taxi industry after violence erupted in the Johannesburg city centre on Saturday.

At least four minibus taxis were set alight, while six others were damaged near the intersection of Commissioner and Von Weilling streets after warring associations allegedly clashed over routes.

Tensions between drivers from the Witwatersrand African Taxi Association and the Nancefield Dube West Association sparked chaos in the busy city centre, leaving one person injured.

Mamabolo said both associations had severely undermined the work that the transport department and the taxi industry have done to stabilise the sector in the province.

“We hold leaders responsible for this. They should really be ashamed of themselves that they’ve put the industry that is trying to rebuild and reorganise itself that really undermines completely the effort that we have put in place.”

The MEC urged police to arrest those who carried out the acts of criminality.

“They must get to the bottom of this matter. We can’t have flames in our streets in the most critical and commercial sites.”