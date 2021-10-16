Swaziland Solidarity Network calls for the arrest of King Mswati III

King Mswati III has been facing increasing anger for decades. Activists allege that he has repeatedly ignored calls for reforms that would move Eswatini forward.

JOHANNESBURG - The Swaziland Solidarity Network has called on the last remaining absolute monarch, King Mswati III, to be arrested for committing crimes against humanity

King Mswati III has been facing increasing anger for decades. Activists allege that he has repeatedly ignored calls for reforms that would move Eswatini forward.

The Solidarity Network said the people of Swaziland are genuinely fed-up with the King and the numerous international bodies which continue to treat him with kid gloves as if he were a child with special needs.

"To be honest clearly we are dealing with a mentally unstable fellow here. The King has committed a massacre in Swaziland because once you kill more than 20 people at a go it is a massacre. So the King committed crimes, and it is the duty of the United Nations to arrest immediately and take him to ICC Court" said Solidarity network spokesperson Lucky Lukhule.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.