Political party leaders campaigning across the country 15 days before elections

Service delivery issues have taken centre stage with parties making promises to garner support in hotly contested metros.

JOHANNESBURG - Political party leaders are campaigning across the country with 15 days before the municipal elections.

Service delivery issues have taken centre stage with parties making promises to garner support in hotly contested metros.

The campaign blitz continues this weekend with EFF leader Julius Malema in the Free State town of Senekal on Saturday.

The area made headlines in 2020 following racial tensions sparked by the murder of a farmer.

The ANC has deployed its Deputy President David Mabuza to Tshwane.

The metro has been marred by infighting and contestation amid allegations the candidate selection process was rigged.

Action SA leader Herman Mashaba is out and about in Ivory Park, North of Joburg.

Residents there have been frustrated by prolonged power cuts with 40 transformers damaged and unrepaired for as long as five months.

The Black First Land First party is out in Emfuleni one of the municipalities battling sewerage problem, continuous power cuts and uncollected rubble.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.