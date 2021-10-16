Political parties continue campaign blitz ahead of hotly contested elections

With almost two weeks left until local government elections, political party campaigns are in full swing across South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG - With almost two weeks left until South Africans head to the polls for local government elections, political party campaigns are in full swing across the country.

Service delivery issues have taken centre stage with parties making promises to garner support in hotly contested metros.

The campaign blitz continues with Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema in the Free State town of Senekal.

The area made headlines in 2020 following racial tensions sparked by the murder of a farmer.

The ANC has deployed its deputy president David Mabuza to Tshwane.

The metro has been marred by infighting and contestation amid allegations that the candidate selection process was rigged.

Action SA leader Herman Mashaba was expected in Ivory Park, north of Johannesburg.

Residents there have been frustrated by prolonged power cuts with 40 transformers sitting damaged and unrepaired for as long as five months.

The Black First Land First party is out in Emfuleni - one of the municipalities battling sewerage problems, continuous power cuts and uncollected rubble.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.