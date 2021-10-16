Go

Man arrested for possession of diamonds worth R1.2 million

On Friday, members of the Anti-Gang Unit were out focusing on gang violence and received information about a man who was on his way to finalise a deal in exchanging diamonds with a local taxi driver.

A cluster of polished diamonds. Picture: EPA.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Police have arrested a man for being in possession of diamonds worth R1.2 million in Worcester.

Officers followed the man, searched him and found the diamonds.

"The 39-year-old man was arrested and detained. Once charged his expected to make a court appearance in the Worcester Magistrate Court on a charge of possession of illicit diamonds" said the Police's Joseph Swartbooi.

