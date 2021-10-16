KZN police investigate death of councillor shot during door-to-door campaign

ANC candidate Siyabonga Mkhize was shot dead in Cato Crest on Friday night during an alleged door-to-door campaign.

JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu Natal police said the circumstances that lead to the shooting and death of an ANC councillor in Durban is under investigation.

A second person who was with him was also killed.

While two others were injured and taken to hospital.

"Two people were shot and killed while inside a car at Cato Crest during a door-to-door campaign. The deceased are ages 40 and 46 they both died at the scene at the two who were with them were rushed to the hospital with gunshot wounds for medical attention. The motive of the killing is unknown" said the police’s Thembeka Mbele.

At least two politically motivated killings have been reported so far ahead of the local government elections.

Just last month three women were gunned down outside an ANC branch meeting in Inanda.

While ANC councillor Tshepo Motaung was shot in Mabopane in Pretoria, while driving home.

