Joburg police rescue 50 people being held against their will in a house

The individuals were brought into South Africa under the false pretences of them reuniting with their families.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Central Police are still trying to establish the exact circumstances after rescuing a group of 50 people, in a house in Zacharia Park near Lenasia who were held against their will.

The nationals are between the ages of 12 and 50.

A 49-year-old suspect has since been arrested.

"It is reported that these people were brought into South Africa to be reunited with their families living in the country but on their arrival the person who transported them demanded money from their families before their release. They are currently waiting to be processed by the Department of Home Affairs and some of their family members have been notified. The suspect will be appearing in the Johannesburg Magistrate Court on Monday" said Police spokesperson Brenda Muridili.

