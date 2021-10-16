Cele calls on police to protect most vulnerable in society

The police said they will be focusing on visible policing and conducting special crime awareness and prevention operations.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minster Bheki Cele has used the launch of the festive campaign to call on officers to do everything they can to ensure that those most vulnerable in society are protected.

Cele, his deputy Cassel Mathale and National Commissioner Khehla Sithole launched the annual national safer festive season operations in Brits in the North West on Friday.

The police said they will be focusing on visible policing and conducting special crime awareness and prevention operations.

Cele said gender based violence has become a pandemic in South Africa adding it must be stopped.

"That's one thing where we have to make our success, when women of South Africa especially the young ones can move alone in the middle of the night without fear of assault, rape and being attacked by these unscrupulous and dirty men".

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.