Mounting calls for the release of military vets arrested after hostage drama

JOHANNESBURG - The disbanded uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans' Association (MKMVA) has accused the presidential task team, under the leadership of Deputy President David Mabuza, of exacerbated divisions among military veterans.

Calls are mounting for ex-combatants to be release from police custody after ministers Thandi Modise, Mondli Gungubele and Deputy Minister Thabang Makwetla were held against their will inside a Pretoria hotel on Thursday night for close to three hours.

The hostile standoff saw at least 56 people arrested while some were injured.

Eyewitness News has learnt that those arrested face three counts of kidnapping and one count of public violence.

They met the ministers after occupying Luthuli House earlier this week.

The formation has gained traction following the disbandment of the MKMVA.

MKMVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus said government’s response to addressing its own failures was a total over-reaction.

He said the undermining and disbanding of legitimate structures had created a dangerous leadership vacuum leading to splinter groups used by the presidential task team to divide and rule while pinning military veterans against one another.

