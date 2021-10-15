WC govt considering intergovernmental dispute over police resources

Last week, Police Minister Bheki Cele stated that the province had the most resources with the lion’s share of support, but Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said that that was not the case.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government is considering an intergovernmental dispute over policing resources.

On Thursday, Premier Alan Winde and Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz unpacked a Policing Needs and Priorities Report.

Last week, Police Minister Bheki Cele stated that the province had the most resources with the lion’s share of support, but Winde said that that was not the case.

Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz said that the Policing Needs and Priorities Report recommended identifying police precincts most at risk and allocating resources accordingly. It also advised that new SAPS members be recruited, trained and deployed.

“SAPS members must be recruited urgently and must be deployed to the Western Cape as soon as possible,” Fritz said.

Premier Alan Winde had already given notice of an intergovernmental dispute on the matter in 2019 but suspended the action after clear commitments.

He said that that option may be revisited.

“I'm pretty sure that we'll have a Cabinet decision right on the back of it and we are now going to reinstitute that intergovernmental dispute because we are not being consulted properly on the distribution of resources across South Africa, we are not given what we need,” he said.

