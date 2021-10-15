WATCH LIVE: Govt briefs media on minister hostage incident

The government is briefing the media on the events around the St George's Hotel hostage incident in which two ministers and a deputy minister were held against their will by military veterans.

The three ministers involved in the hostage situation, Defence Minister Thandi Modise, Minister in the Presidency Modli Gungubele and Deputy Defence Minister Thabang Makwetla will lead the briefing.

WATCH: Govt briefs media on minister hostage incident