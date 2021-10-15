United Rugby Championship round 4: SA teams

On Friday evening, the Stormers take on Welsh side Dragons at Rodney Parade and are looking to end their tour on a high as they are the only SA team without a win so far.

CPE TOWN - Everything and the kitchen sink are what the South African teams are looking to throw at their opponents in the final round of the away leg of the United Rugby Championship this weekend.

Last week, the South African teams managed two wins from four games, which is vastly better than the previous week where no touring team got the “w” - as they say.

This is what’s coming up:

On Friday evening, the Stormers take on Welsh side Dragons at Rodney Parade and are looking to end their tour on a high as they are the only SA team without a win so far. The Dragons have only one victory in the competition after three rounds, which means it’s all to play for in Wales.

The only change to the forward pack sees loose forward Junior Pokomela making his debut for the Stormers at flank.

Five changes to the backline see Stefan Ungerer and Manie Libbok take their places in the starting line-up, along with centres Dan du Plessis and Ruhan Nel and wing Leolin Zas, who all started the week before against Munster.

Lions starting team:

15 Divan Rossouw

14 Stean Pienaar

13 Manuel Rass

12 Burger Odendaal (Captain)

11 Rabz Maxwane

10 Ew Viljoen

9 Andre Warner

8 Ruhan Straeuli

7 Vincent Tshituka

6 Sibusiso Sangweni

5 Reinhard Nothnagel

4 Ruben Schoeman

3 Carlu Sadie

2 Jaco Visagie

1 Sti Sithole

Replacements: 16 Pj Botha, 17 Ruan Dreyer, 18 Asenathi Ntlabakanye, 19 Wilhelm Van Der Sluys, 20 Emmanuel Tshituka, 21 Morne van den Berg, 22 Fred Zeilinga, 23 Wandisile Simelane

Ulster starting team:

15 Will Addison

14 Craig Gilroy

13 James Hume

12 Stewart Moore

11 Ethan Mcilroy

10 Billy Burns

9 Nathan Doak

8 David Mccann

7 Nick Timoney

6 Matty Rea

5 Sam Carter (Captain)

4 Alan O’Connor

3 Tom O’Toole

2 Rob Herring

1 Andrew Warwick

Replacements: Brad Roberts, Eric O’Sullivan, Ross Kane, Kieran Treadwell, Sean Reidy, David Shanahan, Mike Lowry, Ben Moxham.

Kick Off for both these games is 20:35

Moving on to Saturday, the Bulls will look to make it back-to-back wins when they take on Edinburgh - the Scottish team that consists of more than one South African in the form of Jaco van der Walt, Pierre Schoeman and Luan de Bruin.

Coach Jake White has kept the same backline as the previous week, but there are changes to the forwards. Lizo Gqoboka and Mornay Smith are the starting props while there’s a new loose trio with captain Marcell Coetzee playing alongside Arno Botha at blindside flanker and Muller Uys at No 8.

Young Gun, Chris Smith will start at flyhalf with veteran Morne Steyn named on the bench.

Bulls Starting Team:

15 David Kriel

14 Madosh Tambwe

13 Cornal Hendricks

12 Harold Vorster

11 Kurt-Lee Arendse

10 Chris Smith

9 Embrose Papier

8 Muller Uys

7 Arno Botha

6 Marcell Coetzee (Captain)

5 Ruan Nortje

4 Janko Swanepoel

3 Mornay Smith

2 Bismarck Du Plessis

1 Lizo Gqoboka

Replacements: 16 Schalk Erasmus, 17 Simphiwe Matanzima, 18 Robert Hunt, 19 Walt Steenkamp, 20 Elrigh Louw, 21 Marco Jansen van Vuren, 22 Morne Steyn, 23 Lionel Mapoe

Edinburgh starting team:

15 Henry Immelman

14 Darcy Graham

13 Mark Bennett

12 James Lang

11 Damien Hoyland

10. Jaco van der Walt

9. Charlie Shiel

8. Viliame Mata

7. Luke Crosbie

6. Magnus Bradbury

5. Grant Gilchrist (Captain)

4. Marshall Sykes

3. Luan De Bruin

2. Stuart Mcinally

1. Pierre Schoeman

Replacements: 16. Dave Cherry (39) 17. Boan Venter (10) 18. Wp Nel (159) 19. Pierce Phillips (1) 20. Mesu Kunavula (13) 21. Connor Boyle (9) 22. Ben Vellacott (3) 23. James Johnstone (67)

Kick-off is at 18:15

Then we’ve got the Sharks, also in Wales, who take on Cardiff Rugby in the final game of the weekend.

Three changes to the Durban side’s starting team, Dylan Richardson coms in for James Venter and Henco Venter shifts from eighth man to flank to accommodate the return of captain Phepsi Buthelezi with Gerbrandt Grobler playing off the bench.

Curwin Bosch is back at fullback with Anthony Volmink starting on the wing for an injured Thaakir Abrahams.

Sharks starting team:

15 Curwin Bosch

14 Marnus Potgieter

13 Jeremy Ward

12 Murray Koster

11 Anthony Volmink

10 Boeta Chamberlain

9 Ruan Pienaar

8 Phepsi Buthelezi (Captain)

7 Henco Venter

6 Dylan Richardson

5 Hyron Andrews

4 Ruben Van Heerden

3 Thomas Du Toit

2 Kerron Van Vuuren

1 Ntuthuko Mchunu.

Replacements: 16 Dan Jooste, 17 Khwezi Mona, 18 Wiehahn Herbst, 19 Reniel Hugo, 20 Gerbrandt Grobler, 21 James Venter, 22 Tian Meyer, 23 Werner Kok

Cardiff Rugby starting team:

15 Matthew Morgan

14 Aled Summerhill

13 Owen Lane

12 Willis Halaholo

11 Josh Adams

10 Rhys Priestland

9 Tomos Williams

8 Will Boyde

7 Ellis Jenkins

6 Josh Turnbull (Captain)

5 Rory Thornton

4 Seb Davies

3 Dillon Lewis

2 Kirby Myhill

1 Rhys Carré

Replacements: 16 Kristian Dacey, 17 Rhys Gill, 18 Dmitri Arhip, 19 Teddy Williams, 20 Shane Lewis-Hughes, 21 Lloyd Williams, 22 Ben Thomas, 23 Hallam Amos

Kick-off is at 20:35

