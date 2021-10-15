Umalusi ready for matric exams, wants more regulation of online schools

Umalusi's CEO Mafu Rakometsi said that the Basic Education Department and Umalusi still had to finalise policy and legislation to make sure that this space was regulated.

JOHANNESBURG - Umalusi on Friday said that it was all systems go for this year's final matric exams, however, the same could not be said about online schools.

Every year the regulatory body has to evaluate whether public and private schools are ready to handle the large number of pupils expected to write their final papers.

This year, more than 958,000 pupils will sit to write their final year exam in public schools while 36,000 others will do so in private schools.

Part of Umalusi's work is to determine through assessments whether the Basic Education Department and the Independent Examinations Board are all set with enough resources to ensure a free and fair examinations.

Although there is a rise in online learning and teaching, Umalusi's CEO Mafu Rakometsi said that more needed to be done to ensure that they were operating in line with what was required.

“This space remains unregulated and Umalusi cannot give any guarantee. While it is true there is a need for online schooling, South Africans must be patient.”

He said that the Basic Education Department and Umalusi still had to finalise policy and legislation to make sure that this space was regulated.

Meanwhile, Rakometsi said that he was confident that educators had pledged to remain honest and that there would not be any papers leaked that could result in pupils trying to cheat the system.

