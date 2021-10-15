Swaziland Solidarity Network: Protests in eSwatini due to human rights abuses

Demonstrators accuse Africa’s last remaining absolute monarch, King Mswati III, of human rights abuses and leading a repressive government.

JOHANNESBURG - The Swaziland Solidarity Network in eSwatini on Friday said protests had flared up again in the country, resulting in the deployment of additional security personnel.

There has been increasing anger towards King Mswati III for years.

Activists said the 53-year-old had consistently ignored calls for reforms that would push eSwatini forward.

In addition, the Solidarity Network has criticised the latest statement by the United Nations accusing the intergovernmental organisation of turning a blind eye to the government's violation of human rights.

There have been demonstrations in the small mountain kingdom over the past weeks, and videos showing people burning tires and barricading streets have circulated on social media.

Demonstrators accuse Africa’s last remaining absolute monarch, King Mswati III, of human rights abuses and leading a repressive government.

Spokesperson Lucky Lukhule said: “We don’t know what peace is because we are losing our family members. I personally have lost family members due to the very same shooting of this army and the anger that I have is anger that has been forced on me with the entire people of Swaziland by King Mswati III.”

Demonstrators in eSwatini have pledged to escalate protests until it unbans all opposition parties and undertakes democratic reforms.

