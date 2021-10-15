Ramaphosa to Mabopane residents: ANC will do better if it wins in Tshwane

Ramaphosa told the crowd that the ANC would clean up the litter and fix the roads in the metro.

"Why must we go and vote? We must go and vote so that Tshwane can become a well-run metro. Tshwane is one of our big metros in SA and we want our metros to be well-run."

He said the ANC made some mistakes in the past: “We have made some mistakes and we are now in the process of renewal.”

A small group of ANC Youth League supporters held a demonstration on the side lines to demand that the killers of the slain councillor Tshepo Motaung be arrested.

