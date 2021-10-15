Ramaphosa to Mabopane residents: ANC will do better if it wins in Tshwane
He started his campaign in Ward 22 on Friday where one of the party's councillor candidates was killed last month.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has told the people of Mabopane that the African National Congress (ANC) would do better if it won in the Tshwane metro.
He started his campaign in Ward 22 on Friday where one of the party's councillor candidates was killed last month.
Five years ago, the ANC lost Tshwane after bitter infighting and protests ahead of the local government elections.
Forward to ANC victory forward! #VoteANC #ANCLGE2021 pic.twitter.com/KshSROjxyx#VoteANC (@MYANC) October 15, 2021
Weve broadened access to basic education for 10 million learners in 20 000 no-fee schools. Provided meals through the National School Nutrition Programme for close to 10 million out of 12 million learners. In Tshwane today to speak to our people on doing more #VoteANC pic.twitter.com/uHEC0pqg6NFikile Mbalula | Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) October 15, 2021
#ANCinTshwane ANC President in Ward 37, Soshanguve in Tshwane. The residents of Tshwane want the metro back in the hands of the ANC #BuildingBetterCommunities #VoteANC pic.twitter.com/aUmu4cpM7i#VoteANC (@MYANC) October 15, 2021