Nomia Ndlovu's trial like a Sherlock Holmes story, says judge

Nomia Ndlovu, a former police officer, is accused of plotting the murders of her relatives and lover in order to pocket more than R1 million from insurance policies she had registered in their names.

JOHANNESBURG - The judge presiding over Nomia Ndlovu's murder trial said the matter before him read like a Sherlock Holmes story.

On Thursday, the High Court sitting in Palm Ridge heard closing arguments.

The State argued that it was no coincidence that Ndlovu was always the last to be seen with her alleged victims or the first to report them missing. Prosecutor Riana Williams said that there was a reason that Ndlovu was always in the vicinity when the grim discoveries were made.

“She knew exactly where that body was to be found. She knew exactly where that body was discovered and for that reason, she was within 15 minutes on the scene, and only a person involved would have been there so quickly, and exactly at the same spot,” said the prosecutor.

Meanwhile, Ndlovu's lawyer Vincent Soko, argued that the State's evidence was merely circumstantial and that his client should not be found guilty.

Judgment is expected to be handed down on 22 October.

