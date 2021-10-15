NICD flags increase in new COVID cases as 942 infections reported

The majority of new COVID-19 cases were recorded in KwaZulu-Natal, the Western Cape and Gauteng.

JOHANNESBURG - As South Africans enjoy the eased restrictions that come with level 1 of the pandemic, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said that the number of new COVID-19 cases in the country had increased, overtaking the average of new infections recorded over the previous seven days.

In the latest 24-hour period, 942 new cases were picked up. This figure is higher than the average number of daily new cases in the past week, which stood at 730.

This represents a 2.4% positivity rate.

The majority of new COVID-19 cases were recorded in KwaZulu-Natal, the Western Cape and Gauteng.

The slight increase comes as only about 19.8 million people have been vaccinated across the country.



From that figure, 10.5 million were fully vaccinated.

Broken down according to age, those 60 years and older were leading the pack, with 52.59% fully jabbed while the 18 to 34 age bracket was lagging behind at 11.33%.

With election season in full swing, eased restrictions and a possible fourth wave looming, government is concerned about areas that have low vaccine uptake.

A total of 35,417 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs with 947 new cases, which represents a 2.7% positivity rate. A further 40 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 88,506 to date. Read more here: https://t.co/ytL70akZ3A pic.twitter.com/CT6uzpB6Lk NICD (@nicd_sa) October 14, 2021

