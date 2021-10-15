Go

NICD flags increase in new COVID cases as 942 infections reported

The majority of new COVID-19 cases were recorded in KwaZulu-Natal, the Western Cape and Gauteng.

Professional healthcare workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) attend to a patient inside the temporary ward dedicated to the treatment of possible COVID-19 coronavirus patients at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria on 11 January 2021. Picture: Phill Magakoe/AFP
33 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - As South Africans enjoy the eased restrictions that come with level 1 of the pandemic, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said that the number of new COVID-19 cases in the country had increased, overtaking the average of new infections recorded over the previous seven days.

In the latest 24-hour period, 942 new cases were picked up. This figure is higher than the average number of daily new cases in the past week, which stood at 730.

This represents a 2.4% positivity rate.

The slight increase comes as only about 19.8 million people have been vaccinated across the country.

From that figure, 10.5 million were fully vaccinated.

Broken down according to age, those 60 years and older were leading the pack, with 52.59% fully jabbed while the 18 to 34 age bracket was lagging behind at 11.33%.

With election season in full swing, eased restrictions and a possible fourth wave looming, government is concerned about areas that have low vaccine uptake.

