Mkhwebane: My time as PP has not been easy, but it has been enjoyable

CAPE TOWN - Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane has described her term in office so far as a tough journey with many twists and turns.

Mkhwebane is celebrating three milestones since she took over the reins as Public Protector on this day five years ago.

Friday marks 26 years since the independent constitutional institution opened its doors to serve the people of South Africa.

She's celebrated an achievement of a clean audit for the 2020/21 financial year, making it the institution's second successive clean audit.

Mkhwebane said they finalised nearly 7,000 out of their 2021/21 cases involving more than 9,000 matters.

“It has not been easy but it indeed has been enjoyable. Knowing that in every single effort we made, we impacted various communities.”

However, Mkhwebane has seen a number of her findings taken on review and overturned.

There have also been moves in Parliament to have her removed from office.

