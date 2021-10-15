Max's Lifestyle owner hospitalised after being shot in Umlazi

Police said after being shot and wounded, Max Mqadi was able to drive himself and get help.

CAPE TOWN - The owner of a trendy Umlazi restaurant has been hospitalised after being shot twice.

Max's Lifestyle boss, Max Mqadi, was ambushed by attackers while leaving his business premises on Thursday night.

Police said that after being shot and wounded, Mqadi was able to drive himself and get help.

Police spokesperson Jay Naidoo said that he was in a stable condition.

“It's alleged that the 51-year-old owner of a business premises in Umlazi was leaving the venue when he was attacked by two unknown men who opened fire on his vehicle. However, he was able to drive himself to hospital, where he sought assistance. Police in Umlazi are investigating one count of attempted murder,” Naidoo said.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.