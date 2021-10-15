Man arrested for alleged kidnapping of Ethiopian nationals

Officials acted on intelligence on Thursday night that young men from Ethiopia were being held at a house in Zakariyya Park in Lenasia against their will.

JOHANNESBURG - Police have confirmed that a man has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping 50 foreign nationals and keeping them at a house in Johannesburg.

Allegations that they may have been trafficked have not yet been confirmed, with police only saying that one suspect was now facing kidnapping charges.

“When they were transported from Ethiopia into South Africa, they were promised that they will be reunited with their family this side, and as soon as they got this side to be reunited with their families, then the person who brought them into the country was demanding money from this families,” she said.

