It was ignorance: Buthelezi apologises for IFP post featuring King Misuzulu

Mangosuthu Buthelezi said the IFP infographic with a picture of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini was due to “ignorance” and the “fundamental error was not approved by the party’s leadership.

CAPE TOWN - Former Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) president and Prime Minister of the Zulu monarch Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi on Friday expressed “deep regret” about the party’s social media post featuring a picture of the Zulu king.

Buthelezi said the post containing a picture of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini was due to “ignorance” and the “fundamental error" was not approved by the party’s leadership.

Buthelezi briefed the media on Friday about a social media infographic used and hit back at the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal.

“In addition, the IFP’s communications directorate wrote to His Majesty the King and to me as traditional Prime Minister to the Zulu monarch and nation, expressing deep regret for this error.”

Buthelezi also had words for members of the royal family who openly criticised the IFP.

“What have I gained personally from my loyalty to the Zulu royal family? It has secured me nothing, absolutely bugger all, excepts snipes, political attacks, assassination threats and the like.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.